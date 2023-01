Follow us on Image Source : PTI IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022: Released! Check here direct link and more

IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022 : The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit cards of the candidates who applied for the IGNOU TEE June Exam 2023. The admit cards of the students are now available on the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in. Candidates who will appear in the IGNOU June TEE Exam 2022 can now download their admit card from the official website.

Direct Link to download the IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022, Click Here.