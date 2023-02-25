Follow us on Image Source : UGC CUET UG 2023: UGC announces examination help centres to be set up for aspirants

CUET UG 2023: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday informed that an initiative has been taken to create awareness among the aspirants. As per UGC, examination centres will be set up for the aspirants to create awareness among them and to provide guidance for filling out the applications. According to the exam schedule released earlier, the CUET UG 2023 exam will be conducted between May 21 to 31, 2023.

CUET (UG)-2023 Examination Help Centres

"To ensure more participation from candidates throughout India, it has been decided to open CUET (UG)-2023 Examination Help Centres for creating awareness among aspiring applicants and help provide equal opportunities to the candidates, especially from rural and remote areas," UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said in a series of tweets.

The key objective of this is to ensure that candidates who want to appear for the CUET (UG)-2023 should be able to apply without any difficulty and get necessary guidance if required, and candidates need not go to any cyber cafe for filling their CUET application, he said.

Centres to have a dedicated technical person in charge

Each centre will have a dedicated technical person in charge who will help candidates in filling the application form online. Candidates can go to their nearby help centre with the required documents and fill out the form, Kumar said. The application process is currently underway and the deadline is March 12.

