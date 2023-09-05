Bihar NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 schedule revised; check fresh dates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bihar NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 dates released

Bihar NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has revised the schedule for the round 2 of state National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023. According to the official schedule, the choice filling for Bihar NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 will start from September 7 on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

After making the changes in the Bihar NEET PG 2023 counselling round one schedule, the committee has changed the second round counselling dates. The last date for round one resignation date was fixed on September 2. The document verification for state counselling round 1 was scheduled for September 3. The seat allotment for first round can make a free exit between September 4 and 5. Candidates are allowed to fill and lock choices for round 3 by September 9.

Bihar NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 schedule: Check revised dates

Free Exit period from 1st Round- 4 to 5 September

Fresh choice filling for 2nd round seat allotment- 7 September

Last date of online choice filling for seat allotment and locking (2nd round)- 9 September

Round 2 provisional seat allotment result date- September 14

Date of Downloading allotment order- September 14 to 17

Document verification, admission- 15 to 17 September

Resign with forfeiture of security deposit date - 18 to 19 September