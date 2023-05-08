Assam PAT 2023 registration concludes today at dte.assam.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assam PAT 2023 registration ends today

Assam PAT 2023 registration: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam will end the registration process for the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test 2023 today, i.e. May 8. Candidates who have yet not submitted their applications can do so before the closure of the application window at dte.assam.gov.in. Candidates are required to pay Rs. 500/- as an application fee.

Assam Polytechnic Admission Test 2023 will be held on June 18 from 10 AM to 12 PM. The admit card will be issued one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. Candidates will be able to check the exam schedule on their admit cards.

Assam PAT 2023 registration: How to register?

Candidates are required to login on dte.assam.gov.in

Click on the link that reads 'Assam PAT 2023 registration'

Login using the registered mobile number/application number, and date of birth

After registration, login with your user id and password

Complete the application form with relevant information

Upload documents and pay application fee

Download Assam PAT 2023 registration slip and save it for future reference

Direct link to apply online

Assam PAT 2023 eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification

For three years of diploma courses in Engineering and Technology, a candidate must qualify in the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) - 2023 for admission into 3 years of Diploma Courses offered by SCTE. The candidate must pass the HSLC or its equivalent exam in a single sitting.

Age Limit

Candidates belonging to the UR/OBC/MOBC should be 20 years of age while this criteria for SC/ST (P/H) category candidates is 23 years.

