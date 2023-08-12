AILET 2024: NLU Delhi begins registration for BA LLB, LLM, PhD courses at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AILET 2024 registration begins

AILET 2024 aPPLICATION fORM: National Law University, Delhi has started the registrations for All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024. Candidates willing to take admission in five year BA LLB (Hons), LLM and PhD programmes offer by the NLU Delhi can register online at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The last date to fill the application form is November 13, 2023.

The AILET 2024 exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, December 10. The examination will be held in the morning shift from 11 AM to 1 PM. The admit card for the same will be issued on November 20, 2023. Candidates from unreserved categories will have to pay Rs 3,500 as registration fee, whereas, candidates from SC, ST and PwD categories will have to pay Rs 1,500. BPL applicants of SC and ST categories are exempt from fee payment.

ALIET 2024: Eligibility Criteria

BA LLB (Hons) Five-year programme: Candidates should have passed (10+2) or an equivalent with a minimum cumulative score of 45 percent, this criteria is 40 percent for SC, ST and PwD categories and 65 percent for foreign nationals.

LLM One-year programme: Candidates should have cleared LLB or an equivalent degree from a recognised university with at least 50 percent marks, 45 percent in case of SC, ST and PwD categories.

PhD programme: Applicants must have passed Master's Degree in law or professional degree in law or equivalent.