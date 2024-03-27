AIBE 18 Result 2024 OUT, check direct link, passing marks, more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AIBE 18 Result 2024 is accessible at allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 18 Result 2024: The Bar Council of India has announced the results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 18. Candidates who appeared in the AIBE 18 can download their results at the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

To download All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 18 results, the candidates are required to use their user ID and password. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their results.

How to download AIBE 18 Result 2024?

Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com

Click on 'results'

Enter your user ID and password

Submit and download All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 18 result

All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 18 exam was conducted on December 10 and issued provisional answer keys on December 13. Candidates who were not satisfied with the provisional answer keys had an opportunity to raise objections against the answer keys. The facility to raise objections was available till December 20. The final answer keys were released on March 21.

AIBE 18 Result 2024: Passing Marks

The council has announced the results of an exam based on 93 questions instead of 100. For the General/OBC category, the passing mark is calculated as 45% of 93 marks, which rounds up to 42 marks. For the SC/ST/disabled category, the passing mark is calculated as 40% of 93 marks, which rounds off to 37 marks.

Need to upload Enrolment Certificates

Candidates who have uploaded documents other than the Enrollment certificate will have their results withheld. These candidates must send their enrolment certificates to the email address bci.helpdesk@smartexams.in before April 10, 2024. Their results will be declared by April 15, 2024.

What is AIBE 18?

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is a certification exam that allows law graduates to practice in Indian courts. The Certificate of Practice (CoP) is awarded by the Bar Council of India.