AIBE 18 exam date revised: Registration deadline extended to november 10, details here

AIBE 18 Exam 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has revised the exam date of All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 18. Now, the exam will be held on December 3. BCI has also extended the last date to register for the exam till November 10. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

The official notification reads, 'It is hereby notified that online registration and exam date for AIBE-XVIII has been extended'

According to the notification, the candidates can submit applications by November 11. The window for edit applications will be available by November 12. Earlier, the last date for registration was November 4 and the deadline for submission of payment was November 5. The exam was to be conducted on November 26.

AIBE 18 Exam 2023 Registration Fee

Candidates belonging to the general and other backward classes categories will have to pay Rs. 3, 250 while the registration fee for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe is Rs. 2,500.

AIBE 18 Exam 2023 Pattern

AIBE 18 Exam 2023 will take place in pen and paper format in 50 cities across the country. The exam will have 100 objective type questions There will be no negative marking in the exam. The candidates will get three hours 30 minutes to complete the test.

About AIBE

All India Bar Exam (AIBE) is a certification exam which conducted twice a year by the Bar Council of India (BCI). The exam sets standards for law graduates to practice law in India. Those who clear the law entrance exam are awarded with a certificate of practice and making them eligible for practising law in India.

