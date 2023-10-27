BSEB Inter Exam 2024: Bihar Board Class 12 registration closes today, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Bihar Board Class 12 registration last date today, October 27

BSEB Inter Exam 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the registration window for class 12 board exams 2024 today, October 27. The respective school authority can complete the Bihar Board Intermediate Exam 2024 application process on behalf of registered students on the official website, seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Also, the students who earlier registered for the exam but have not completed the application process can do it through schools. To complete the application process, they will have to pay a late fee.

In case of a discrepancy in filling out the application form or making payment, the students can contact the exam authority at the helpline number provided by the board. This year, the board conducted the inter-exams in February. This time, it is expected that the board can follow a similar pattern.

Get ready for BSEB 12th Exam 2024: Follow these registration steps

Visit the official website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com to download the application form

School authorities are required to distribute the application form to all eligible students

Students are required to fill out the exam form and submit it back to the school authorities

After that, the school will review the data with the school records

Submit online applications

BSEB 12th Exam 2024 Registration Fee

Regular Course Students - Rs. 1400

Improvement/Qualify exam - Rs. 1700

Vocational Course - Rs. 1800

Late fee - Rs. 150

Improvement/Qualify Vocational - Rs. 2100/-

ALSO READ | UP Board 2024: UPMSP to conduct Class 10, 12 Practical Exams in January 2024, date sheet soon