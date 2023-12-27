TBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2024 out at tbse.tripura.gov.in, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2024 out

TBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2024: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the exam dates for Class 10th, and 12th. According to the datesheet, Class 10th board exams will be conducted from March 2 to 23, 2024. Class 12th or Higher Secondary exams are scheduled from March 1 to 30, 2024. Students can check the detailed exam schedule on the official website, tbse.tripura.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the exams for both classes will be conducted at noon. All board exams for classes 10th and 12th except language and vocational subjects will end at 3.15 pm. The language and vocational exam will end at 1.15 pm.

The datesheet for Class 10 and 12 exams of Madrasa Alim and Madrasa Fazil has been released by the Tripura board for the year 2024. The exams for TBSE Madrasa Alim Class 10 are scheduled to take place from March 2, 2024, to March 23, 2024. The TBSE Madrasa Fazil Class 12 exams for Arts students will commence from March 1, 2024, to March 22, 2024. The TBSE Madrasa Fazil Class 12 exam for Theology will be held from March 1, 2024, to March 23, 2024.

TBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website, tbse.tripura.gov.in

Click on 'Announcement'

It will redirect you to a new page

Now, click on the notification link that reads, 'Datasheet of Madhyamik and H.S Exam-2024'

A PDF will appear on the screen

Check your exam schedule and save it for future reference

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. When will Tripura Board Class 10th exams be conducted?

Answer. Tripura Class 10th board exams will be conducted from March 2 to 23, 2024.

2. When will Tripura Board Class 12th board exams be conducted?

Answer. Class 12th or Higher Secondary exams are scheduled from March 1 to 30, 2024.

3. When will Tripura Board admit cards be released?

Answer. The exam authority will allot the admit cards to the respective school centres in due course of time. However, the exact date of releasing the admit cards are yet not specified by the board.