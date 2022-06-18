Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 to be declared today at upresults.nic.in

Highlights UPMSP will declare results for classes 10 and 12 today.

The UP Class 10th Result 2022 will be declared at 2 pm.

UP Class 12th Result 2022 will be declared at 4 pm.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the exam results for class 10 and 12 today. The UP Class 10th Result 2022 will be declared at 2 pm and UP Class 12th Result 2022 will be declared at 4 pm.

Where can students check their results: upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in, results.nic.in

The UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed UPMSP officials to declare the UP Board Result 2022 for Class 10 and 12 as soon as possible. He had also directed them to inform the UP Board Result 2022 Date and Time in advance to the students and their parents.

Here's how to check:

Go to the official website mentioned above

You will be directed to the home page

Click on Class 10 and Class 12 results

Login with your roll number

Enter your school code

Your result will pop-up on the screen

Download the result for future references

