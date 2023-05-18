MAH MCA CET 2023 Result to be OUT soon on cetcell.mahacet.org, here's details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MAH MCA CET 2023 Result soon

MAH MCA CET 2023 Result: State Common Entrance Test Cell will soon announce the Maharastra MCA CET on its website. However, the date and time of the results have yet to be revealed by the exam authority. All those who appeared in the exam of Master of Computer Applications (MCA)- CET will be able to download their result from the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

It is expected that the MAH MCA CET 2023 Results will be released at the end of May 2023. Candidates have been advised to stay tuned to the official website.

MAH MCA CET 2023 was conducted on March 27, 2023 at various exam centres for admission to the Master of Computer Applications Programme at various exam centres within and outside Maharashtra. The test was conducted in online mode for a duration of 90 minutes.

In order to download the result, candidates can simply follow the below-mentioned step-by-step process, once released.

How to download MAH MCA CET 2023 Result?

Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the link that reads 'MAH MCA CET 2023 scorecard'

It will redirect you to the login window where you will have to enter the application number, date of birth, security pin and click on the download

MAH MCA CET 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen

Download MAH MCA CET 2023 Result and save it for future reference

What's next?

Candidates who will qualify in the entrance test will be eligible to appear in the MAH MCA CET 2023 counselling session. The detailed schedule for the counselling process will be shared in due course of the time.