COMDEK 2023 admit card OUT for UGET and Uni-Gauge on comedk.org, exam on May 28

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV COMDEK 2023 admit card has been uploaded on comedk.org

COMDEK 2023 admit card download: Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has released the admit card for UGET and Uni-Gauge 2023 today, May 18. Candidates who applied for the COMDEK UGET entrance test can download the test admission ticket from the official website of COMEDK - comedk.org.

The facility of downloading the COMDEK 2023 admit card will be available from May 18 to 28. Candidates can download COMDEK 2023 admit card followed by the easy steps given below.

COMDEK 2023 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website of COMDEK - comedk.org

Go to the candidates' login

Enter your credentials and click on submit

COMDEK 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Download COMDEK 2023 admit card and save it for future reference

COMDEK UGET 2023: Exam Date

The exam is scheduled to be held on May 28 at various exam centers for admission to BE or BTech courses offered by the participating institutes in Karnataka. The admit cards for the COMEDK UGET and COMEDK Uni GAUGE - E have been uploaded to the official website.

COMDEK UGET 2023: Instructions

Candidates appearing for the entrance exam have been advised to carry a printout of the Online Test Admission Ticket (TAT) along with 2 passport-size photos and Candidate id proof as declared in the application form.

Candidates should retain the Test Admission Ticket, TAT for counseling and until the completion of the admission process. Candidates are to ensure that the invigilator of their respective center signs the test admission ticket reads notice.

COMDEK UGET 2023: Overview

The online registrations for COMDEK UGET 2023 commenced between 15 February to April 24, 2023 for admission to undergraduate engineering courses through UGET 2023.

ALSO READ | Odisha 10th Result 2023 OUT: Download BSE Odisha Matric HSC Result on orissaresults.nic.in

ALSO READ | Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 Live Updates