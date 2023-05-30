Tuesday, May 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Exam Results
  5. JAC Result 2023: Jharkhand Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result likely to release today at jac.nic.in

JAC Result 2023: Jharkhand Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result likely to release today at jac.nic.in

Jharkhand Board, JAC Class 12th Arts Commerce Result is likely to be released today at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jac.nic.in. Check when, where to download, grading system and other details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: May 30, 2023 6:42 IST
JAC 12th Result 2023 commerce, JAC 12th Result 2023 arts link, JAC 12th Result 2023 kab aayega,
Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand Board, JAC Class 12th Arts Commerce Result today

JAC Result 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will soon release the 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2023. According to media reports, the results for class 12th Arts and Commerce result 2023 will be released today, May 30, 2023. However, there is no update on the release of the results. The council has already released the science results and the arts and commerce students are eagerly awaiting their scorecards.

Once 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 is declared, students can download their results from the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jac.nic.in using their roll number and date of birth. 

The Board had conducted the class 12th exams between March 14 and April 5 from 2 PM to 5:20 PM, the tests were given. 

The Jharkhand Academic Council has established up to 66 assessment centres in 19 state districts to assess the students' answer sheets for this year. Of these 66 centres, 31 are for checking intermediate or class 12 copies and 35 have been put up for checking matriculation or class 10 answer sheets.

JAC Result 2023: How to download 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023?

  1. Visit the official websit eof JAC -jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jac.nic.in
  2. Click on the notification link that reads, '12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023'
  3. It will take you to the new window where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details
  4. 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 will appear on the screen
  5. Download 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Jharkhand Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023: Alternative Ways

  1. jac.jharkhand.gov.in 
  2. jac.nic.in
  3. jacresults.com 
  4. jharresults.nic.in
  5. SMS
  6. Digilocker
  7. Indiatvnews.com

Jharkhand Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023: Grading System

  • A+ grade – 80% and above
  • A grade – 60% to 80%
  • B grade – 45% to 60%
  • C grade – 33% to 45%
  • D grade – Below 33%

ALSO READ | JAC 12th Result 2023 for Arts, Commerce stream today; Know Where, how to check

ALSO READ | JAC Result 2023 OUT: Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 results declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section

Top News

Related Exam-results News

Latest News