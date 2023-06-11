Bihar STET Commerce Result 2023 Declared; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar STET Result 2023 declared

Bihar STET Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test, or Bihar STET Commerce result today, June 11. Candidates who took the Bihar STET Commerce 2022 examination can download their results from the official website-- secondary.biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Aspirants can access and download their Bihar STET Commerce results using their user ID and password. The exam was conducted on March 6, 2023. The Bihar STET exam was comprised of two papers. Paper-I was held for 9th and 10th grades and Paper-II was organised for 11th and 12th grades.

Candidates who have successfully declared passed in the Bihar STET 2023 will teach Commerce subjects in government schools in Bihar. Candidates can download Bihar STET result 2023 by following the simple steps given below.

How to Check Bihar STET Result 2023

Visit the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Click on the link that reads 'Bihar STET Commerce Result 2023' Next, enter your user ID and password and click on submit button Bihar STET Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen Download Bihar STET Result 2023 and Print it for future reference.

