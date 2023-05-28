Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC Class 12th results date, time soon at ahsec.assam.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assam HS Result 2023 date and time expected soon

Assam AHSEC results 2023: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will soon declare the Higher Secondary (HS) 12th result 2023 on its website. Students who appeared for Class 12 board exams will be able to check their Assam HS Result 2023 through the official website at sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. Students need to enter their roll code and roll number to access and download their Assam HS result-cum-marksheet statement.

The Assam HS 2023 examinations were held from February 20 to March 20, 2023. As per the reports, the Assam HS 2023 result will be announced after May 31. However, the official announcement pertaining to AHSEC result date and time is still awaited. Students will have to collect the original marksheets and certificates from their respective schools.

How to Check Assam HS Results 2023?

Students who appeared in the Assam Board class 12th examinations can check their HS results by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Go to the official websites at sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Assam HS result' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, enter your Class 12 roll number, roll code and click on the view result button.

Step 4: The Assam HS result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result PDF and take a print for future use.

Assam HS Results 2023 Via SMS

Students can also check their Assam HS Results 2023 through SMS. In order to get the result in offline mode on mobile phones, students will have to send a text message in the following format.

Type ASSAM12(Roll Number) and send it to 56263.

Assam HS Results 2023: List of Websites

Students can also check their Assam HS Results 2023 from the following alternative websites.

ahsec.assam.gov.in

assamresults.in

Assam 12th Results 2023 via Upolobdha Mobile App

Students can also check and download their Assam AHSEC results 2023 through the Upolobdha mobile application. Students need to download and install the Upolobdha app from the Google Play store and log in with their roll code, roll number, and captcha. Next, click on the ‘Get Result’ tab and the Assam HS result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.