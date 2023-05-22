Assam HSLC Result 2023 (OUT): Download SEBA 10th Scorecard at sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assam HSLC Result 2023 out on sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, indiaresults.com

Assam HSLC Result 2023 (OUT): Board of Secondary Education, Assam has announced Assam Matric HSLC result 2023 on its website. Students who appeared in the Class 10th exams can download their scorecards from the official website of SEBA - sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in.

The announcement of SEBA Result 2023 has been made by the State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. The results have been issued accordingly at 10 am for over 4 lakh candidates. Students can check

As per the official updates, 72.69 percent of candidates have cleared the exam. Hridam Thakuriya from Dhekiajuli topped in the Assam HSLC exam by 596 scores. To download SEBA Assam Marksheet 2023, students must enter their roll number, date of birth, on the login page. Students can also follow the easy steps below to download SEBA 10th Scorecard.

Assam HSLC 10th Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website - sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Assam HSLC 10th Result 2023' It will redirect you to the new login Enter your roll number, number and click on find results Assam HSLC 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download Assam HSLC 10th Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Assam HSLC Result 2023 Direct Download Link

Assam Matric Result 2023 Direct Download Link

Over 4 lakh students appeared this year in Assam HSLC 10th exam 2023. This year, the exams were conducted from March 3 to March 20 in two shifts. The exams in the morning shift were conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM and the evening shifts exams were held from 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM. The practical exams took place on Feb 24 and 25.

Assam HSLC 10th Result 2023: Where to check?