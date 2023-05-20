HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Term 2 OUT: Ojaswini Upmanyu tops with 98.6%; Check toppers' list, pass percentage

Saturday, May 20, 2023
     
HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Term 2: A total number of 1,05,369 students appeared in the HPBOSE 12th Board examination, of which 83,418 students cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 79.4 percent.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Updated on: May 20, 2023 14:09 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Declared

HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Term 2: The Himachal Pradesh Class 12th board results 2023 for term 2 have been declared on the official website-- hpbose.org, today. A total number of 1,05,369 students appeared in the HPBOSE 12th Board examination, of which 83,418 students cleared the exam. The board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 79.4 percent, this year.

About 13,335  candidates will have to appear for the compartment examination and 8,139 candidates failed in the examination. Ojaswini Upmanyu of Class 12th Science stream has secured the first spot in the state, also, she is the overall topper among the three streams. Ojaswini has secured 98.6 percent marks. Vrinda Thakur has topped in the Commerce stream with 98.4 per cent marks and Tarnija Sharma has topped in the Arts stream with 97.4 per cent marks.

In HPBOSE 12th Term 2 Science stream result, 36 students have been featured in the top ten rank holders. While in the Arts stream result, 50 students have been placed in the merit list and in Commerce stream, 49 students have been featured in the top ten rank holders.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Term 2 Via SMS

Students can check their HPBOSE 12th result 2023 term 2 via SMS. To get the marks statement on mobile phones, students will have to type a text message in the following format.

  • HP12 Roll_Number and send it to 5676750.

