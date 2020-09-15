UPSC NDA NA 2019 final result released, check at upsc.gov.in

Image Source : FILE PHOTO UPSC NDA NA 2019 final result released.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released final result of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination 2019. All the candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result by visiting the website upsc.gov.in. A total of 662 candidates have

qualified on the basis of the results of the Written Examination held by the Union Public Service Commission that took place on November 17, 2019 and on the basis of subsequent Interviews held by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence.

The result is available on the UPSC website at www.upsc.gov.in. However, marks of the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results. The exam is meant for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 144th Course and Naval Academy for the 106th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

Direct link to check merit list of 662 candidates who have qualified UPSC NDA NA exam 2019. Click here

UPSC announced the result on its official website. It also informed that candidates seeking for detailed information regarding the date of commencement of the above courses, can visit the websites of Ministry of Defence — www.joinindianarmy.nic.in; www.joinindiannavy.gov.in and

www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in.

UPSC further informed that the candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing - I, RK Puram, New Delhi.

For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate 'C' of the Commission, either in person or on telephone No.

011-23385271; 011-23381125; 011-23098543 between 10 am to 5 pm on any working day.

