UPPRPB 2019: UP Police Constable Result expected to be released soon. Get details here

UPPRPB 2019: UP Police Result expected to be released soon. Get details here

The Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment are expected to be released anytime soon on the official website -- uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates who were expecting the result can visit the official website to check the result or else they can click on the direct link given at the end of this article.

With this recruitment process 49568 constable posts will filled by the selected candidates. After the UPPRPB result declaration, the selected candidates will be called for documents verification process which will be conducted in the month of December. The final result of the UPPRPB Police Constable recruitment process will be declared in the first week of January 2020.

According to the official data of UPPRPB, around 19 lakh candidates had appeared for the UP Police Recruitment Board (UPPRPB) examination. As many as 19,38,643 participated in the recruitment process from examination centers through out the state. The examination was held on January 27 and 28. Through this process 31360 posts of constables in civil police and 18208 posts of constables in PAC will be filled.

How to check UP Police Recruitment Board Result 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official website -- uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the 'Result' tab.

Step 3: Click on the link which says UP police result 2019.

Step 4: Enter your details like Exam Roll Number and Date of Birth.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your result.