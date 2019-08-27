UP D.El.ED Result 2019: Third semester result to be announced shortly. Direct Link here

The UP D.El.ED Result 2019 for the third semester is expected to be announced today. The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh will declare the UP D.El.ED Results 2019 on official website -- examregulatoryauthorityup.in -- shortly. Candidates who have appeared for the UP DELED third semester exam can check their UP DELED Result 2019 on the official website once the results are announced.

UP D.El.ED Third semester Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit official website updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Result' to get your UP D.El.ED Third semester Result

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Download your DELED Result 2019 for third semester

UP D.El.ED Third semester Result 2019: DIRECT LINK

Click here for direct link