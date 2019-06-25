Tezpur University to declare TUEE Results 2019 today; details on tezu.ernet.in

Image Source : PTI TUEE Results 2019 to be declared today

TUEE Results 2019: The TUEE 2019 Results will be declared today by the Tezpur University. Candidates who had appeared for the exam are advised to visit the official websites - tezuadmissions.com and tezu.ernet.in to check their result. A direct link to check the exam result will also be activated at the time of result announcement.

How to check TUEE Results 2019

1. Visit one of the official websites - tezuadmissions.com OR tezu.ernet.in

2. Click on the link that states ‘TUEE 2019 Result’

3. The webpage will redirect you to the admissions portal

4. Login using your credentials

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print for future reference

Students should note that the TUEE 2019 Results will be declared in the form of a merit list, which will be displayed in the form of a PDF file.

The Tezpur University will also announce a wait list, which will include the names of the candidates who are on the waiting list and will be provided admission to various courses if any of the earlier shortlisted candidates fail to freeze their admissions.

TUEE Results 2019: Counselling

After the announcement of TUEE Results 2019, candidates will be called in for counselling session. During the counselling process, candidates will have to highlight their preference for courses and colleges for seat allotment.