NEET Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow. Check details

NEET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result of the NEET 2020 examination tomorrow, i.e., October 16. Once released, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 result will be available on the official website-- ntaneet.nic.in. The NTA NEET 2020 result will be released in the form of a scorecard mentioning the All India rank, category rank, marks scored by the candidates.

Over 13 lakh medical aspirants took the NEET 2020 exam this year.

NEET Result 2020: How to check

Step:1 Visit the official website – ntaneet.nic.in

Step:2 Click on the link 'NEET 2020 Result'

Step:3 Login to the applicant portal by entering the NEET roll number, date of birth and security pin

Step:4 Your NEET 2020 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step:5 Download it and take a print out for future reference

NEET Result 2020: Cut-Off Marks

Candidates meeting the required NEET 2020 cut-off will be eligible for the NEET 2020 counselling process. As per the minimum qualifying criteria, candidates under unreserved (UR) category will be required to score at least 50th percentile points. While candidates under reserved categories will be required to obtain the qualifying NEET marks and a minimum of 40th percentile points.

