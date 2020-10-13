Image Source : FILE NEET 2020 Result on Oct 16, confirms Education Minister. Here's how to check

NEET 2020 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the result of the NEET 2020 examination on October 16. Over 13 lakh medical aspirants took the NEET 2020 exam this year.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank made the announcement. He added that the exact timing of the results will be announced later.

"NTA will be declaring the results of NEET UG 2020 on 16th October 2020. Exact timing of the results will be intimated later. I wish all the best to the candidates," he tweeted.

.@DG_NTA will be declaring the results of #NEETUG 2020 on 16th October 2020. Exact timing of the results will be intimated later. I wish all the best to the candidates. #NEETResult2020 #NEETRESULTS — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) October 12, 2020

Once released, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 result will be available on the official website-- ntaneet.nic.in. The NTA NEET 2020 result will be released in the form of a scorecard mentioning the All India rank, category rank, marks scored by the candidates.

NEET 2020 Result: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website – ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link 'NEET 2020 Result'

Step 3. Login to the applicant portal by entering the NEET roll number, date of birth and security pin

Step 4. Your NEET 2020 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download it and take a print out for future reference

NEET 2020: Final answer key expected soon

Along with the publication of the NEET 2020 Result, NTA is also expected to publish the final answer key for the medical entrance test. The final answer key will be published after incorporating any fair challenges or objections raised against the provisional answer key that was released earlier.

NEET 2020 Result: How To Check NEET Final Answer key

1. Visit the official website-- ntaneet.nic.in

2. Click on 'NEET (UG) - 2020 Final Answer Key'

3. A PDF will open

4. Check and download answer keys

NEET 2020 Result: Cut-Off Marks

Candidates meeting the required NEET 2020 cut-off will be eligible for the NEET 2020 counselling process. As per the minimum qualifying criteria, candidates under unreserved (UR) category will be required to score at least 50th percentile points. While candidates under reserved categories will be required to obtain the qualifying NEET marks and a minimum of 40th percentile points.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage