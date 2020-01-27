NEET PG 2020 Result to be declared on Jan 31. Direct link to download

NEET PG 2020: National Board of Examinations (NBE) will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2020 exam soon. According to the NBE officials, NEET PG 2020 result will be declared on or before January 31, 2020. Candidates are advised to keep track of the NEET official website for the latest updates of NEET PG result 2020.

The NEET PG exam was held on January 5. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their marks obtained, All India Rank (AIR), qualifying status through the official website-- nbe.edu.in, once the result is declared. Candidates can also check category-wise equivalent cutoff scores for the qualifying percentile set by NBE.

NEET PG 2020: Cut-off marks

For selection, Unreserved (UR) category candidates need to score at least 50th percentile. While SC/ST/OBC and UR-PH medical graduates, it is 40th and 45th percentile, respectively.

NEET PG 2020 Scorecard download

Qualified candidates can download the NEET PG 2020 scorecard from the first week of February.

Direct Link for NEET PG 2020 Result (to be activated soon)

NEET PG 2020 Counselling

NEET PG counselling will be held from second week of March for admission to 19,953 MD, 10,821 MS, 1979 PG Diploma and 1338 DNB seats in online mode.

Steps to check NEET PG 2020 Result

1. Visit the official website of NEET– nbe.edu.in

2. On the home page, click on 'NEET-PG' link

3. Enter your user ID and password to log in

4. Your NEET PG 2020 Result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print out for future reference

