Anna University Result 2019 soon: Direct Link

Anna University 2019 result: Anna University will declare November-December semester exams 2019 soon. Students appeared in this Anna University 2019 semester exam can download their result once released on the official website of the University. More than 4,79,000 engineering graduates appeared for the odd semester exam at Anna University.

While the University has not officially announced any final date for the declaration of Anna University Results 2019, media reports claim that the Anna University will announce Semester Results 2019 for November– December 2019 Exams before January 31.

Once the Anna University 2019 result declared, students will be able to check results online through the official website of Anna University-- annauniv.edu. A Direct Link to check Anna University November– December 2019 Results will also be provided below.

Candidates who appeared in this exam must keep checking the official website of Anna University for more updates on the semester result.

Direct Link for Anna University 2019 result (to be activated soon)

Steps to check Anna University 2019 result

1. Visit the Anna University official website-- annauniv.edu

2. On the home page, click on 'Anna University Results 2019 Nov – Dec Exam'

3. You will be redirected to the Result Section of the Website

4. Select the programme/course for which you want to check results

5. Enter your exam registration number and other details

6. Your Anna University 2019 Results will be displayed on the screen

7. Download PDF and take a printout for future reference

The release of the Anna University 2019 result and exam dates got delayed due to the Citizenship Amendment Act and local body polls.

