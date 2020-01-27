Madras University Result 2019 to be declared soon. Check details

Image Source : PTI Madras University Result 2019 likely to be declared soon

Madras University Results 2019 are set to be declared soon by the university. Students who had appeared for the recently concluded Nov – Dec 2019 exam should note that the Madras University Result 2019 will be released on the official website. Though the university has yet not confirmed the date or time for the release of results, a recent notification says the Madras University Results 2019 will be announced before January 31, 2020.

Various media reports have also said the Madras University Results 2019 will be released today or tomorrow. For the convenience of students, the steps to check Madras University Result 2019 are provided below. A direct link to download the Madras University Result 2019 will be provided as soon as the results are out.

How to check Madras University Results 2019

1. Visit the official website unom.ac.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Madras University Nov-Dec 2019 semester exam results'

3. You will be directed to a new page

4. Click on the link that reads 'Madras University Nov – Dec 2019 Semester Results'

5. Select the course or program

6. Enter your registration number and other required details

7. Your Madras University Results 2019 will be displayed on the screen

8. Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

Direct link to download Madras University Results 2019

Students should note that a direct link to download the Madras University Results 2019 will be activated as soon as the result is released.