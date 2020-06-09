HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Result 2020 DECLARED! Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Result 2020 DECLARED

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 Himachal Pradesh: The Himachal Pradesh Result 2020 has been declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board Of School Education (HPBOSE) today. Students who had appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Board Exam 2020 should note that the HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 has been declared on the official website. Schools in Himachal Pradesh will not be displaying the Himachal Pradesh Result 2020 on the notice boards, to prevent students from gathering on the campus, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check the HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 have been given below. A direct link to download the HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 has also been provided.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: How to check

1. Visit the official website hpbose.org

2. Click on the link that reads 'HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2020'

3. Enter your roll number and other details required

4. Your HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future purpose

Direct link to download HPBOSE 10th Result 2020

Alternatively, students can also click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their Himachal Pradesh Result 2020.

Direct Link To Download HPBOSE 10th Result 2020

