Ganpat University Result 2019 for UG Nov-Dec Exams declared. Direct link

Image Source : FILE Ganpat University Results 2019 for UG Nov-Dec Exams declared. Direct link

Ganpat University Result 2019: The Ganpat University has released the UG Examination Results 2019 held in November–December. Students who appeared in Ganpat University UG exams 2019 can now check and download their result for various UG programmes including B.Tech in various streams from the official website-- ganpatuniversity.ac.in.

How to check Ganpat University Results 2019 online?

Step 1: Visit Ganpat University's official exam portal-- ganpatuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Examination' tab

Step 3: Click on View Results Tab in the drop-down menu

Step 4: Select the Institute name and degree / programme for which you want to check the results

Step 5: Select the semester and exam session as provided on the admit card

Step 6: Enter your exam enrolment number

Step 7: Verify details and click on submit

Step 8: Your Ganpat University Result 2019 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 9: Download scorecard and take a printout for future reference