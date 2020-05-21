Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB Matric Result 2020 for Class 10 likely to be announced today. Details

Image Source : PTI Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB Matric Result 2020 for Class 10 likely to be announced today

Bihar 10th Result 2020: The BSEB Matric Result 2020 for Class 10 is very likely to be declared today by the Bihar Board. According to the latest official notification, the officials of the Bihar Board have said last-minute preparations to release the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 are underway. Candidates who had appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 exams should note that the Bihar 10th Result 2020 will be released on the official website. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the schools have made all arrangements to restrict the gathering of students at campus premises.

The BSEB Matric Result 2020 for Class 10 was earlier expected to be released on May 20 (Wednesday). However, it was later notified that the Bihar Board Class 10 results will be released later.

Students who are waiting for the release of their Bihar Board Class 10 result should note that an official announcement on the date of the result declaration is awaited.

Nearly 15 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar Board Matric exam 2020.

Bihar 10th Result 2020: No press conference to be held

Students should also note that the Bihar Board is not planning to hold a press conference to announce the BSEB Matric Result 2020 for Class 10. The Bihar 10th Result 2020 will only be released online - on the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in and biharboard.online.

