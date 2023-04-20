TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Registration without late fee ends today

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY TS LAWCET 2023 registration without late fee ends today

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Application Form: Osmania University, Hyderabad will close the TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 application window today, April 20. Candidates who wish to apply for the undergraduate and postgraduate law courses can fill the TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 application form through the official website -- lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The last date to apply for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2023) and Telangana State Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET 2023) with a late fee of Rs 500 is April 26, 2023. The TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 application correction window will open on May 4 and will close on May 10, 2023.

The TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 hall ticket will be issued on May 16 and the entrance exam is scheduled to be held on May 25, 2023. Osmania University is conducting the TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 examination on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023 Application Form: Online Registration Steps

Aspirants can follow the simple steps given here to fill the TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET Application Form online.

Go to the official website — lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the link that says, “Fill Application Form” on the homepage.

Enter basic details to generate login credentials.

Pay the application fee and fill out the complete application form.

Upload the necessary documents and finally submit the application.

Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

