JEE Main 2023 Answer Key challenge window closes tomorrow; Steps here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Mains Answer Key 2023 released

JEE Main 2023 Answer Key: National Testing Agency (NTA), on April 19, released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains) 2023 session 2 answer key on its official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the JEE Main answer key, the testing agency has also released the question papers with recorded responses for JEE Main 2023 Paper 1(BE, BTech), Paper 2A (BArch), and Paper 2B (BPlanning).

Candidates can access and download the JEE Main Session 2 answer key using their application number and date of birth. Aspirants who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can raise objections till April 21 (5 PM). Applicants will have to pay Rs 200 per question challenged while submitting grievances. The subject experts will verify the challenges made by the candidates.

"If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly," NTA said. The JEE Main final answer key will be issued after considering the challenges received against the tentative answer key. Based on the final answer key, NTA will declare the JEE Main Result 2023 for session 2.

JEE Main Answer Key 2023 Session 2: Steps to Raise Objection

Visit the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the 'JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key Challenge link on the homepage.

Next, enter the application number and date of birth.

Submit details and the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Verify your responses with the provisional answer key.

Proceed to raise challenges against the JEE Main Answer Key 2023 by selecting the challenge tab, the question ID and submitting the processing fee of Rs 200 online through Debit/ Credit Card/ Net Banking.

Direct Link: JEE Main Answer Key 2023 Challenge Window