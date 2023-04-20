WBJEE 2023 Admit Card OUT; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV WBJEE Admit Card 2023 released

WBJEE 2023 Admit Card: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has issued the Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE 2023) admit card today, April 20. Aspirants can download their WBJEE hall ticket through the official website-- wbjeeb.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

The WBJEE 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on April 30. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held for Maths paper in the morning from 11 AM to 1 PM. While Physics and chemistry papers will be conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Candidates will have to carry a hard copy of the WBJEE Main 2023 admit card along with a valid photo ID proof at the examination centre. Aspirants are suggested to adhere to the exam day guidelines mentioned on the WBJEE admit card.

How to download WBJEE 2023 Admit Card

Go to the official website of WBJEE - wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on the 'WBJEE 2023 Admit Cards' link on the homepage.

Enter the application number and date of birth and click on the submit button.

WBJEE 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Download WBJEE 2023 Admit Card PDF and print a copy for future reference.

WBJEE 2023: Exam Pattern

West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam will comprise of two papers - Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry). The examination will be conducted in offline mode. The language of the question paper will be in English and Bengali languages. The duration of the WBJEE exam will be four hours.