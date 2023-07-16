Schools in Punjab to reopen tomorrow, government issues guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Schools in Punjab are to reopen tomorrow, July 16, 2023.

Punjab: The Punjab Government has decided to reopen all schools from tomorrow, July 17 after the improved flood-like situation in the state. State Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains has given this information through his Twitter account. He instructed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the districts to close any schools that are near the flood or have been affected by it. The minister has also directed them to ensure that the safety of children in schools should be taken care of.

Incessant rain in Punjab and neighboring states created a flood-like situation in the state which promoted the government to close schools for the safety of the students and staff from July 11 to 16. Initially, the government announced the closure of schools in the state from July 11 to 13. However, the flood-like situation in the state forced the government to extend the holidays by July 16, 2023.

Harjot Singh Bains, the state's minister of education, issued a directive to all of the state's deputized commissioners in a tweet: "Make sure the grounds of Government/Aid/Recognised and Private schools are safe for students in coordination with the Panchayat, Education, Local Government, Irrigation, Public Works or other Departments." The heads and management teams of each school are also directed to make sure that the facilities are secure for students at their level, and they will be in charge of all aspects of student safety. If any school or locality is flooded or any school building is damaged, the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts can declare a holiday only in those schools.

Due to heavy rains and waterlogging, there has been damage in many districts of Punjab. About 1058 villages in 14 districts came under the grip of a flood. In that situation, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains extended the school holidays for the safety of children and school staff as per the instructions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.