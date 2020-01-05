MPPSC Admit Card 2019 for SSE, SFS released. Direct link to download

MPPSC Admit Card 2019 for State Service Prelim Exam released. Direct link

MPPSC Admit Card 2019: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit card for the State Services Exam 2019. The Commission is all set to hold the MPPSC exam on January 12, 2020. Along with the State Services exam, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission will also hold the State Forest Service Exam on January 12. Candidates who applied for the State Forest Service (SFS) and State Service examination can download their admit card from the MPPSC official website-- mppsc.nic.in.

MPPSC SSE and SSF examination will be conducted in two shifts.

First Question Paper General Studies 10 am- 12 pm Second Question Paper General Interest Exam 2:15 pm- 4:15 pm

MPPSC Admit Card 2019: Last date

Candidates will be able to download their MPPSC SSE, SSF admit card on or before January 11.

MPPSC Admit Card 2019: Direct Link

Steps to download MPPSC Admit Card 2019

1. Visit the MPPSC official website-- mppsc.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on 'Admit Card- State Sevice Preliminary Exam 2019' link

3. Enter all the required credentials and click on submit

4. Your MPPSC Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take a printout for future reference

MPPSC Admit Card 2019: Exam Pattern and Syllabus