NEST 2020: Online application to begin

NEST 2020: Online application to start on THIS date. Check details here

The official notification for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) online application process has been released on the official website -- nestexam.in. As per the notification, the online registration for NEST 2020 will begin on January 7 at 6:30 pm. Aspirants can visit the website to check the details regarding the application.

NEST 2020 is a compulsory examination for students who students seeking admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai. The Computer-Based Test will be conducted in 90 cities across India. The direct link for the list of cities is given below.

The NEST 2020 will be conducted for admission to the five-year integrated M.Sc programmes offered at NISER and UM-DAE CEBS. The direct link to check the subjects on which the questions will be asked in the NEST 2020 examination is given below. The website has not yet activated the registration and information brochure link.

NEST 2020 | Important dates:

Registration / Online application opens on: January 07, 2020 (6:30 pm)

Online application closes on: April 3, 2020 (midnight)

Download of admit card starts on: April 24, 2020, 6:30 pm

Date of examination: June 06, 2020

Announcement of results on NEST website: June 16, 2020

First Counselling of NISER Bhubaneswar: To be Announced

First Counselling of CEBS Mumbai: To be Announced

Direct link for the lists of NEST 2020 examination centers across India

Direct link for NEST 2020 examination syllabus