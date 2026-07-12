On Lock Upp 2, Ram Kapoor opens up about being molested at 13: 'I couldn't do anything...'

New Delhi:

TV actor Ram Kapoor made one of the most emotional revelations on Netflix's Lock Upp 2 after opening up about a traumatic incident from his childhood. During the show's recent 'Judgement Day' episode, Ram, along with Shreya Kalra and Riyaz Aly, was asked to either reveal a secret to save themselves from eviction. Choosing to reveal a secret, Ram opened up about being molested at the age of 13, leaving the hosts and fellow contestants in tears.

Ram Kapoor opens up about being molested at 13

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor shared that the incident took place while he was studying at a boarding school. Ram recalled that he was in Class 8 when an older student from Class 10 got into his bed in the dormitory. What started as playful banter soon turned into an upsetting experience when the student touched him inappropriately under the blanket.

Ram said, "When I was in 8th standard and was 13 years old, I was molested. When the school used to get over, we used to sit with each other in our dorms and talk to each other. A 10th standard student was sitting with me on my bed, and suddenly he touched me under the blanket. There were at least 30-40 children, and I froze. I couldn't do anything, and he kept going."

He further added, "Mujhe samajh nahi aaraha tha ki main kuch karun, naa karun yaa sirf bardasht karta rahoon? Yaa chillaun? Ya a kya karun. Kaafi der baad mein unse kaha ki mujhe accha nahi lag raha hai. Voh ruk gaye aur immediately chale gaye. Main kaafi badal gaya uske baad. Kaafi chup hogaya tha aur traumatise hogaya tha. Lekin, unhone kuch hafton baad aake, mujhse sorry bola. Uske baad jab bhi unhe mauka mila, voh mujhe ehsaas dilaate the ki voh sorry hain (I didn't know what to do. Should I do something, stay quiet, or just keep enduring it? Should I scream? I had completely frozen. After a while, I finally told him that I didn't like what was happening. He stopped immediately and walked away. After that, I changed a lot. I became very quiet and was deeply traumatised. But a few weeks later, he came to me and apologised. After that, whenever he got the chance, he made sure I knew that he was truly sorry for what he had done.)"

Sunita Ahuja and Riyaz Aly get eliminated from Lock Upp season 2

During the latest episode, Sunita Ahuja and Riyaz Aly were eliminated from Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa in a double eviction. For the unversed, Netflix's Lock Upp 2 airs at 8 pm from Saturday to Thursday.

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