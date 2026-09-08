Vishwanath and Sons is all set for OTT release after Rs 250 crore BO; when and where to watch Suriya's film

Vishwanath and Sons, starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, is all set to release on OTT after a great run in theatres. The film released on August 14, 2026, clashing with Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 at the box office.

Vishwanath and Sons: When and where to watch on OTT

Vishwanath and Sons is now moving from theatres to streaming. Netflix has confirmed that Vishwanath and Sons will premiere on the platform on September 11. It will be available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Announcing the digital release, Netflix wrote, "Meet Sanjay Vishwanath - Athlete, billionaire, philanthropist and a loving father." Take a look:

Taking to comment box, fans wrote, "Cant wait", "Sanju coming to own people's heart again", "After a blockbuster theatrical run, Sanju coming to rule the small screens", "Yayyyyy so excited", "Finally Hindi", "Extend for one more week. Still movie minting money in theatres", and others.

How much did Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons earn at the box office?

The film's theatrical run has been a significant one for Suriya. Vishwanath and Sons has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark worldwide, making it his second film in 2026 to achieve the milestone.

What is the story of Vishwanath and Sons?

The story follows Sanjay Vishwanath, played by Suriya. He is a successful shooter who has spent years chasing excellence. His life takes an unexpected turn as he deals with ageing, family responsibilities and a new love story.

Mamitha Baiju plays Suriya's love interest. The actor has also featured in another recent film, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which explores an age-gap romance. The film is directed by Premalu fame Girish AD and stars Nivin Pauly.

Vishwanath and Sons also features veteran actor Radikaa Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon. The film marked Raveena's return to Tamil cinema after a long gap.

The film has been produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting it. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while Nimish Ravi has handled the cinematography. Navin Nooli is the editor, and Banglan has worked on the production design.

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Vishwanath And Sons crosses Rs 150 crore worldwide in four days, Suriya film eyes bigger milestone