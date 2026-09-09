Ranabaali teaser: Vijay Deverakonda leads fight against British rule, Rashmika stuns in gritty avatar

The much-awaited teaser of Ranabaali is finally out. Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, the period epic takes audiences into one of the darkest chapters of India's history. Vijay plays Ranabaali, a Telugu man from Rayalaseema, while Rashmika stars as his wife and partner in his fight.

The film also marks the Telugu debut of Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo in a key role. He is best known for playing Imhotep in The Mummy, Vosloo plays Sir Theodore Hector, an English oppressor. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Ranabaali explores a story that has remained largely untold for generations.

Ranabaali teaser out

The film is set against the backdrop of the Madras Famine of 1876-1878. The devastating famine claimed an estimated 5.5 to 8.2 million lives across southern and western India. Severe drought, colonial export policies and poor relief measures made the crisis even worse.

Ranabaali looks at this period through the story of a man who rises from Rayalaseema. The film aims to capture the region's culture, landscape and distinctive accent with a strong focus on authenticity. The teaser also gives a glimpse of the scale and gritty treatment that director Rahul Sankrityan has chosen for the story.

Vijay and Rashmika, who are married in real life too, reunite for the film in a completely different setting. Their pairing has been popular with audiences, but Ranabaali takes them into a period world that is far removed from their earlier films together. Rashmika plays Jayamma, who stands alongside Vijay's character through his struggle. Watch the teaser of Ranabaali here:

The teaser also features music by Ajay-Atul. The composer duo, known for their work on projects including Ramayan and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has created the music for this ambitious period drama.

When is Ranabaali releasing?

The makers have connected the theme of Ranabaali with Dussehra and the victory of good over evil.

The film is being positioned as a major festive release. The makers have chosen the pre-Dussehra weekend for its theatrical release.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali brings together Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna and Arnold Vosloo in a story set against a significant period in Indian history. The film is gearing up for a theatrical release on October 16, 2026.

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Ranabaali gets new release date, Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika's film to clash with Yami Gautam's Nayyi Naveli