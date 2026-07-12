Sunita Ahuja and Riyaz Aly get eliminated from Lock Upp season 2 in a shocking double eviction

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Govinda's wife and YouTuber Sunita Ahuja has been eliminated from Netflix's reality show Lock Upp season 2. Moreover, she was not the only one who got eliminated on Saturday. Actor and social media influencer, Riyaz Aly, also got evicted from the show.

Sunita Ahuja hinted at her husband Govinda's past affair during Lock Upp 2. She also remained in the spotlight on social media because of her outspoken personality.

Govinda appeared on Lock Upp season 2

Govinda even visited the set of Lock Upp season 2 to take his wife home after eviction from the show. In a recent interview, Sunita Ahuja spoke about what she learned from Lock Upp 2 and revealed who became her closest friends during the show.

Sunita praises the show's contestants

Speaking to ANI, Sunita Ahuja said, 'The show was fantastic. But let me tell you, I don't learn; I teach. If I am the one teaching the world, who would teach me? I really enjoyed being with the young people on the show. I made friends with them. Actor Ram Kapoor became a good friend of mine. Everyone took such good care of me that I truly loved the experience.'

Sunita calls herself a superstar

The show's host, Farah Khan, had referred to Sunita as a superstar. Responding to this, Sunita Ahuja said, 'I really am a superstar. At this age, does any other woman have the courage to step out and do something like this? I have also been a good daughter-in-law; I simply did whatever my mother-in-law asked of me. I loved Govinda deeply, and I have instilled good values in my children as well.'

Sunita Ahuja's special message for women

Sunita Ahuja has often faced criticism for her outspoken nature and candid remarks. Addressing this, she said, 'If someone abuses you, should you just keep tolerating it? I am not that foolish. I am not the kind of woman who would quietly endure everything. I tell all women to live their lives and live for themselves. What is wrong with saying that?'

For the unversed, Lock Upp season 2 is streaming on Netflix and new episode drop at 8:00 PM every night from Saturday to Wednesday.

Also Read: Govinda to enter Lock Upp 2 to support wife Sunita, carries a bullet after her 'I'd shoot him' remark | Promo