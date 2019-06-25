Delhi University's St Stephen's College announces cut-offs. Check details on admission, interviews

Image Source : PTI St Stephen's College announces cut-off list

St Stephen's College of the Delhi University on Monday announced its cut-offs for various courses. The college has at least 50 per cent of the seats reserved for Christians and follows a separate admission criteria.

Students should take note of the following cut-offs

Bachelor of Arts (BA) programme -

# Candidates from the general category need to have at least 98 per cent as their 'best of four' marks if they are from commerce and science streams.

# Humanities students need to have a best-four percentage of 96.5.

BA (Honours) in Economics -

# Commerce students need to have a best of four percentage of 98.75.

# Humanities and science students need to have 98.5 and 97.75 per cent, respectively.

BA (Honours) in English -

# Commerce and science students need to have a best-of-four percentage of 98.75 and 98.25 per cent

BSc (Honours) in Mathematics -

# Commerce, science and humanities students need to have a best-of-four percentage of 97.5, 97.75 and 96.75 respectively.

# Science and commerce students applying for BA (Honours) in history need to have 98.5 per cent.

# Humanities students need to have at least 97.25 per cent.

BA (Hons) in Philosophy -

# Commerce and humanities students need to have at least 97 per cent.

# Science students should score at least 96.5 per cent.

BA (Hons) in Sanskrit -

# Students need to have at least 65 per cent for admission

BSc (Hons) in Chemistry -

# Students need to have at least 96.33 per cent for admission

BSc (Hons) in Physics -

# Students need to have at least 96.66 per cent for admission

There are separate cut-offs under the quota for the applicants from the Church of North India (CNI). According to the college, a total of 19,862 applications were received this year. Of these applicants, 59.2 per cent were female and the rest male.

Humanities had a total of 13,089 applications and sciences had 6,773 completed applications.

Christian applications were 1,105. English got a total of 3,505 applications, followed by economics with 3,418 applicants. Mathematics got 2,231 applications.

As many as 682 applications were received from men and women for the nine sporting disciplines encouraged in college.

St Stephen's College got over 100 applications under the differently-abled category this year. The total number of vacancies in college are 400, excluding the mandatory person with a disability (PWD) and sports categories.

When will the interviews begin?

The interviews will begin on Friday (June 28, 2019). Applicants may download their interview call letter, if selected, from the college website after Wednesday, the college said.

Three members of the governing body of St Stephen's College has objected to the inclusion of a member of its supreme council in the interview panel for selection of students, saying it is a violation of the college constitution.

The supreme council is a subset of six members of the governing body (managing committee) and comprises all members of the Church of North India.

The three members had even approached the Delhi High Court, but it had refused to stay the interview process for admission of Christian students in the college.