Fire breaks out in plastic factory near Udyog Nagar Metro station, 26 fire tenders rushed to spot

Fire breaks out in plastic factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar

Delhi: A fire broke out in a plastic factory near Udyog Nagar metro station in Delhi on Friday. At least 26 fire tenders have been rushed to the site.

As of now, no casualties have been reported, the Delhi Fire Service informed.

This comes just a day after another fire broke out in a factory in the Peera Garhi area of Udyog Nagar on Thursday.

A total of 33 fire tenders were deployed at the spot, the Delhi fire service official informed.

The fire was brought under control now, he added.

More to follow...

