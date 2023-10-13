Friday, October 13, 2023
     
Fire breaks out in plastic factory near Udyog Nagar Metro station, 26 fire tenders rushed to spot

The fire broke out near Udyog Nagar metro station. Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: October 13, 2023 10:49 IST
Fire breaks out in plastic factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar
Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out in plastic factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar

Delhi: A fire broke out in a plastic factory near Udyog Nagar metro station in Delhi on Friday. At least 26 fire tenders have been rushed to the site.

As of now, no casualties have been reported, the Delhi Fire Service informed.

This comes just a day after another fire broke out in a factory in the Peera Garhi area of Udyog Nagar on Thursday.

A total of 33 fire tenders were deployed at the spot, the Delhi fire service official informed. 

The fire was brought under control now, he added.

More to follow...

