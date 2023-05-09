Tuesday, May 09, 2023
     
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aftab Poonawala charged with murder, destruction of evidence

Edited By: Nivedita Dash New Delhi Updated on: May 09, 2023 11:15 IST
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi's Saket Court on Tuesday framed charges against Aftab Amin Poonawalla, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and dismembering her body. The court has charged accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla under IPC Section 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence). Walkar was allegedly strangled by Poonawala on May 18 last year, following which he sawed her body into pieces and kept them in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli.

Poonawala scattered the pieces at different places in the national capital to avoid getting caught, the Delhi Police said.

The Saket Court said that after hearing all the arguments, the Delhi Police presented sufficient evidence. Prima facie, a case of murder (302) and destruction of evidence is made out against Aftab Poonawala.

Accused Aftab has, however, denied the allegations leveled against him and said that he will face the trial. The matter has been posted for further proceedings on June 1.

The Delhi Police had filed a 6,629-page charge sheet in the case on January 24.

