Delhi High Court rejects AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail plea in excise policy scam

Delhi excise policy case: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant bail to arrested AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.

Earlier on January 31, the High Court had reserved its decision on Singh's bail application.

"No ground for grant of bail to the accused at this stage is made out. We direct the trial court to expedite the trial. No unnecessary adjournment be sought by either side," Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said while pronouncing the order.

Singh requested for bail citing that he has been detained for more than three months, and no direct involvement in the underlying offense has been attributed to him.

The investigative agency opposed the bail application, asserting that Singh was implicated in obtaining, holding, concealing, dispersing, and utilizing proceeds of crime linked to the Delhi liquor scam during the 2021-22 policy period.

'Sanjay Singh played key role'

Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on October 4, 2023, after the agency conducted a search at his residence. He has been in judicial custody since October 13, 2023.

The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations. Singh strongly rebutted the claim.

About Delhi excise scam

The case pertains to the alleged corruption in formulating and executing the city government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped. Following a recommendation by Lt Governor V K Saxena, the CBI registered an FIR over the alleged corruption.

The excise scam under investigation pertains to the Delhi government's excise policy, implemented on November 17, 2021. However, this policy was subsequently revoked at the end of September 2022 amidst corruption allegations. Investigating agencies claim that the profit margin for wholesalers was arbitrarily increased from 5% to 12% under the new policy.

Allegations from both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate include charges of cartelization resulting from the revised policy. Furthermore, they argue that individuals ineligible for liquor licenses received preferential treatment for financial gain.

Contrary to these claims, the Delhi government and Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister, have vehemently denied any wrongdoing. Instead, they argue that the new policy, if allowed to continue, would have led to a boost in revenue for the state. The unfolding legal proceedings will continue to shed light on the intricacies of this case as it navigates the judicial system.

