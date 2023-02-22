MCD Mayor Election 2023: Who is the new Mayor of Delhi - Shelly Oberoi?

Follow us on Image Source : ANI MCD Mayor Election 2023: Who is Delhi's new Mayor Shelly Oberoi?

MCD Mayor Election 2023: It's an ecstatic moment for the government in the national capital (Aam Aadmi Party) as Shelly Oberoi (AAP councilor) won the Delhi Mayoral Election. Shelly Oberoi of the Aam Aadmi Party after defeating BJP's Rekha Gupta by a margin of 34 votes has won the election.

Oberoi polled 150 votes

MCD officials on Wednesday announced that Oberoi polled 150 votes while Gupta received 116 votes out of the total 266 votes polled. The voting was held at the Civic Centre.

Educational roots

The 39-year-old councilor earned a doctoral degree from Indira Gandhi National Open Univeristy's School of Management in philosophy. Oberoi completed her master's degree at Himachal Pradesh University in commerce.

MCD civic election

On December 7, she won the MCD civic election from ward number 86. She was an assistant professor in one of the renowned varsities of the country i.e, Delhi University.

Member of ICA

You will be astonished to know that Oberoi is a lifetime member of the Indian Commerce Association (ICA). She has been awarded numerous awards at conferences, Miss Kamla Rani Prize in one of them.

Political Journey

She joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2013 and was appointed as the vice president of the women's wing.

Elections were stalled

Delhi got the mayor in the fourth attempt since the earlier elections were stalled amid a ruckus over voting rights being given to nominated members. Last week, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena gave his nod to convene the municipal House for holding the mayoral election following the apex court order.

The top court on February 17 ordered the issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to fix the date of elections for the mayor, the deputy mayor and the members of the standing committee of the civic body.

AAP Mayoral candidate

The court issued the order after hearing a plea moved by Oberoi, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate. In a shot in the arm for the AAP, the apex court also held that the members nominated to the MCD by the Lt Governor cannot vote to elect the mayor.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia congratulated Oberoi and the party workers on the win. "The goons lost, the public won. Many congratulations to all the workers as the AAP candidate has become the mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Once again whole hearted gratitude to the people of Delhi. Many many congratulations to the first Mayor @OberoiShelly of AAP," he tweeted in Hindi.

CM Kejriwal congratulated Oberoi

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated the people of Delhi over AAP councilor Shelly Oberoi's win in the mayoral poll and hit out at the BJP saying the public won and the "goons" were defeated.

"The goons lost, the public won. In the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the people of Delhi won and hooliganism was defeated. Congratulations to the people of Delhi on Shelly Oberoi being elected mayor," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi without naming anyone.

(with inputs from PTI)

