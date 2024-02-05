Delhi court allows jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia to meet ailing wife once a week

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia custody parole: A Delhi Court on Monday allowed former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been in jail for over a year in the liquor policy case, to meet his ailing wife once a week.

As per the court's order doctor will also visit her during the meeting. "This arrangement shall continue till the next orders," the court said.

The court has listed the hearing on his regular bail on February 12.

Earlier, he was granted custody parole to meet his ailing wife was during Diwali last November. Sisodia, who is lodged in jail after his arrest in the liquor scam case, was permitted to meet his wife for six hours between 10 am and 4 pm. Sisodia was granted permission by the Delhi High Court in June too to meet his wife Seema who suffers from multiple sclerosis. However, he could not meet her as she was hospitalised after a sudden deterioration in her condition.

Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till Feb 22

Sisodia's judicial custody has been extended until the February 22 hearing. Meanwhile, Sisodia pushed for an expedited hearing of his two curative petitions challenging the Supreme Court's 2023 verdict denying him bail in the Delhi excise policy scam-related corruption and money laundering cases. Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Sisodia, stressed the urgency, citing the leader's year-long imprisonment. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud assured that the petitions had already been instructed for listing.

On December 14, 2023, the Supreme Court dismissed Sisodia's review pleas, upholding its earlier decision denying bail. The court had tentatively supported probe agencies' claims of "windfall gains" of Rs 338 crore by certain wholesale distributors based on evidence. Sisodia, arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, faced charges related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The ED arrested Sisodia in a money-laundering case arising from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023, following questioning in Tihar Jail. Despite the allegations and legal complexities, both Sisodia and the Delhi government maintained their denial of any wrongdoing, asserting that the new excise policy aimed at increasing the city government's revenue.

The AAP leader held a post of deputy CM besides holding several portfolios, including Education and Excise Departments, in the Kejriwal government before he was arrested by the CBI in February. He resigned as deputy CM and minister of different departments after being arrested but his family lived at his then-official residence on Mathura Road sharing it with Education Minister Atishi.

Delhi excise policy scam

The Delhi government's excise policy, implemented on November 17, 2021, faced scrutiny and subsequent cancellation in September 2022 amid corruption allegations. Investigating agencies contended that the new policy favored ineligible entities for monetary gains, leading to cartelisation. Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023. While denying wrongdoing, both Sisodia and the Delhi government argued that the policy aimed to boost the city's revenue.

