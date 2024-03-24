JNUSU Election 2024: ABVP leads in all four posts of Students' Union Election, counting underway

Sunday, March 24, 2024
     
JNUSU Election 2024: The student union elections were held in the JNU after a gap of four years. The campus resonated with slogans throughout Friday even as a section of the students alleged that the polling process was delayed by two hours.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 24, 2024 18:32 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

JNUSU Elections 2024: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS, is leading in all four posts of Students' Union Election at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Polling for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union Election (JNUSU) was held on March 22. The counting of votes is taking place today.

The University will get its next students' union after a gap of four years.

The election will elect candidates on four central panel posts at JNU and 42 candidates for school counsellors.

ABVP's Umesh Chandra Ajmeera is leading with 812 votes followed by Left candidate Dhananjay with 737 votes.

In vice-president's contest, ABVP's Deepika Sharma is ahead of Left's candidate Avijit Ghosh. 

JNU's students' union has four central panel positions namely President, Vice President, General Secretary and Joint Secretary. 

In 2019, JNUSU election was won by SFI's candidate Aishe Ghosh.

