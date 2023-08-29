G20 Summit: 28-foot-tall Nataraja statue to be placed in front of venue in Delhi | Know all about it

Follow us on Image Source : X/@EMMCOINDIA 28-foot-tall Nataraja statue

Delhi is being decked up in view of the upcoming G20 Summit which is scheduled to take place from September 9 to 10. Keeping this in mind, a 28-foot-tall Nataraja statue is being brought from Tamil Nadu which will be placed in front of the G20 Summit venue in the national capital. For this, a green corridor has also been created for the journey that would cover 2,500 kilometres.

Who made the statue?

According to the information received from the officials, the weight of this Nataraja statue is 19 tonnes. Its actual height is 22 feet and it is placed on a 6 feet high pedestal --taking its total height to 28 feet. According to reports, it is believed to be the world's tallest Nataraja sculpture. This artwork is made by the sons of famous sculptor Devasenapati Satapati of Swamimalai district in Tamil Nadu.

What's special about statue?

The statue is made of 8 metals including Gold, silver, glass, copper, tin, mercury, zinc and iron. All these metals were heated at 100°C to melt them and then cast into shape. Nataraja is believed to be a form of the Hindu god 'Shiva' depicted as the "cosmic dancer." That dance is called Tandava.

Final shape to be given in Delhi

According to officials, this statue has been brought from Tamil Nadu to Delhi without polishing. The statue will be given its final shape in the national capital. The deadline to install it at the venue is September 4, as per officials. It should be mentioned here that the Ministry of Culture had placed the order of this statue in the month of February. It took six months to make this statue.

Two-day G-20 Summit

The two-day G20 Summit will be held on September 9-10. However, related events, including sherpa meetings, and meetings of finance, energy and central bank deputies will begin from September 23.

It should be mentioned here that the summit will take place at the newly developed convention centre at Pragati Maidan. According to the information received, at least 23 hotels across the city have been designated for the stay of delegates of the event.

