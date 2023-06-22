Delhi: Protest against removal of portion of temple in Mandawali area; security beefed up

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A large number of people protested against the removal of a portion of a temple in Delhi's Mandawali area.

Protest in Mandawali: A large number of people protested against the removal of a portion of a temple in Delhi's Mandawali area. According to reports, a complaint was made on behalf of a few residents from a different community, in which the temple was declared illegal. Following this, the Junior Engineer of the PWD demanded the people here to remove the grill of the temple.

After the protest by the people, the complaint was forwarded to the SDM. However, the administration has asked people to either remove the grill or bulldozer would be used.

People have now alleged that the administration is trying to demolish the entire temple and hence so much security has been provided.

Heavy police and security forces are deployed in the area. People are continuously protesting.

The temple located in between a Madarsa and a mosque. The locals have also been continuously protesting against the cutting of meat.