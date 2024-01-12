Delhi records winter season's coldest morning today at 3.8 degrees Celsius with zero visibility

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vehicles move on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog in New Delhi

Delhi weather: Delhi-NCR continues to reel under cold wave conditions with the minimum temperature hovering around 3.8 degrees Celsius today (January 12), and the dense fog caused travel disruptions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported zero visibility at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, attributing it to very dense fog conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said it is the lowest minimum temperature in the last five years.

Due to dense fog, around 23 trains bound for Delhi experienced delays and a few of them were late by six hours. The adverse weather conditions affected travel not only in Delhi but also in various states. Residents of Delhi woke up to a cold and foggy morning, with the minimum temperature hovering around 3.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average. The IMD forecasts a maximum temperature of approximately 18 degrees Celsius for the day.

Meanwhile, zero visibility was reported at Delhi (Palam) Airport due to very dense fog conditions while Safdarjung Airport reported 200 m visibility in dense fog conditions on Friday morning. Apart from Delhi, the visibility was recorded below 500 m in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh including Gwalior and Malda, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, parts of Punjab, and Rajasthan's Ganganagar, as per IMD data.

Delhi AQI:

Additionally, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was reported to be in the 'very poor' category. At the Anand Vihar area, PM2.5 levels remained into the 'very poor' category standing at 367 and PM10 reached 240 or ‘poor’.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'. The Dwarka Sector 8 also witnessed PM2.5 levels at 310, the ‘very poor’ category while the PM10 was at 139, falling under the 'moderate' category, again.

Looking ahead, the IMD anticipates a maximum temperature of 19-20 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature ranging from 5 to 7 degrees Celsius throughout the upcoming week.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ:​ Over 20 Delhi-bound trains running late, including Vande Bharat Exp, amid dense fog | Full list here