Delhi Police busted a gang of cheaters who duped banks of over Rs 50 lakh by fraudulently using details of celebrities like MS Dhoni, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Saif Ali Khan, Hritik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty and others, said DCP Shahdara, Rohit Meena on Friday.

Shahdara district police arrested five persons in the case, he added.

